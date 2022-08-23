Dr. Syed Fazal-Ur-Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Fazal-Ur-Rehman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Fazal-Ur-Rehman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abbeville, LA. They graduated from University of Karachi / Sind Medical College and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abbeville General Hospital118 N Hospital Dr, Abbeville, LA 70510 Directions (337) 893-5466
-
2
Brent Rochon M.d. Apm LLC4906 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 1400, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 988-9003
-
3
Kerry Schexnaider Internal Medicine4210 U S Highway 167, Maurice, LA 70555 Directions (337) 988-9003
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman?
He is a good Doctor. Always ask me how I am doing and let's me explain if any issues. Takes time. Sometimes there a little wait time but he talks to patients. Been treating me sense 2015 after my heart attack . Very satisfied. His staff is very friendly and answers questions. Always gets text for appointments reminders. Overall satisfied.
About Dr. Syed Fazal-Ur-Rehman, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1427041771
Education & Certifications
- Mich State U
- Suny
- University of Karachi / Sind Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman works at
Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman speaks Spanish and Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.