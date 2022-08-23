Overview

Dr. Syed Fazal-Ur-Rehman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abbeville, LA. They graduated from University of Karachi / Sind Medical College and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman works at ABBEVILLE GENERAL HOSPITAL in Abbeville, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA and Maurice, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.