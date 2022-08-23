See All Cardiologists in Abbeville, LA
Dr. Syed Fazal-Ur-Rehman, MD

Cardiology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Syed Fazal-Ur-Rehman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abbeville, LA. They graduated from University of Karachi / Sind Medical College and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman works at ABBEVILLE GENERAL HOSPITAL in Abbeville, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA and Maurice, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Abbeville General Hospital
    118 N Hospital Dr, Abbeville, LA 70510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 893-5466
    Brent Rochon M.d. Apm LLC
    4906 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 1400, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 988-9003
    Kerry Schexnaider Internal Medicine
    4210 U S Highway 167, Maurice, LA 70555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 988-9003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbeville General Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Hypertension
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Chest Pain

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 23, 2022
    He is a good Doctor. Always ask me how I am doing and let's me explain if any issues. Takes time. Sometimes there a little wait time but he talks to patients. Been treating me sense 2015 after my heart attack . Very satisfied. His staff is very friendly and answers questions. Always gets text for appointments reminders. Overall satisfied.
    Chris L — Aug 23, 2022
    About Dr. Syed Fazal-Ur-Rehman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427041771
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mich State U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Suny
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Karachi / Sind Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Fazal-Ur-Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

