Dr. Syed Bilgrami, MD
Dr. Syed Bilgrami, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-4680
Trinity Health of New England Medical Group - Hematologyoncology31 Sycamore St Ste 202, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 714-9170
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Very thorough doctor and he explained everything. Answered both my husband and my questions.
About Dr. Syed Bilgrami, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- University Conn School Med
- Wayne State University Hospital
- Civil Hosp
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Bilgrami has seen patients for Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilgrami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
