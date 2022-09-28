Overview

Dr. Syed Asad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Asad works at Universal Neurological Care in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.