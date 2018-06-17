Dr. Anwar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed Anwar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Syed Anwar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Associates in Psychiatry and Counseling PC2050 Larkin Ave Ste 202, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 458-0220
Amita Health Weight Loss Solutions77 N Airlite St, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 695-3200
Ecker Center for Mental Health1845 Grandstand Pl, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 695-0484
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This man saved my life more than once. When I try to give him thanks or any credit, he tells me that he is only a tool and that I did all the hard work.... He saved my life, my job, and my marriage
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1477622819
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
