Dr. Syed Amiry, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Amiry, DO is a Dermatologist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from A T Still University Of Health Sciences Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med Kirksville Mo|A T Still University Of Health Sciences Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med Kirksville Mo|AT Still University|AT Still University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Locations
Reston Dermatology & Cosmetic Center1800 Town Center Dr Ste 212, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-5053Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sayed Amiry is one of those rare physicians who combine not just medical knowledge and skill but also personal interest and care. He is able to work with your health issues and offer recommendations as to what would be best specifically for you. Dr. Amiry is able to combine therapeutic options in a way that best meets the patient's concerns and goals. Thank you Dr. Amiry !! Carol in Fairfax May 2020
About Dr. Syed Amiry, DO
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1396815031
Education & Certifications
- Dermatologoic Cosmetic Surgery|Dermatology Associates of San Diego
- Dermatology|Geisinger Medical Center
- Pontiac General Hospital|Saint Mary's Health Services
- A T Still University Of Health Sciences Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med Kirksville Mo|A T Still University Of Health Sciences Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med Kirksville Mo|AT Still University|AT Still University
- Dermatology
Dr. Amiry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amiry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Amiry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Amiry has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Warts, and more.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Amiry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.
