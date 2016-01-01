See All Dermatologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Syed Ali, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Syed Ali, MD is a dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. Dr. Ali completed a residency at San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium. He currently practices at Acclaim Dermatology, PLLC. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Acclaim Dermatology, PLLC
    17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 385, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 770-6388

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Syed Ali, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1821165143
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • American Academy of Dermatology
Fellowship
Residency
  • San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
Residency
Medical Education
  • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
Medical Education

Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

