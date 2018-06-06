Dr. Syed Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Ali, MD
Dr. Syed Ali, MD is a Pulmonologist in Port Huron, MI. They graduated from Dow Med Coll, Karachi and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.
Syed V. Ali MD PC2603 Electric Ave Ste 4, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 824-4198
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Port Huron
Dr. Ali is very personable, easy to talk to, and will answer your questions in detail.
- English, Urdu
- 1588664775
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Lowell Genl Hosp
- Dow Med Coll, Karachi
- General Surgery, Internal Medicine and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
