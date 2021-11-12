See All Psychiatrists in Wheaton, IL
Dr. Syed Ali, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (59)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Syed Ali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Ali works at Dupage Mental Health Services in Wheaton, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dupage Mental Health Services, Ltd.
    1751 S Naperville Rd Ste 607, Wheaton, IL 60189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 690-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Syed Ali, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1417963612
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital
    Internship
    • Augustana Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali works at Dupage Mental Health Services in Wheaton, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ali’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

