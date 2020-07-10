Dr. Syed Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Ali, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
Northwest location2445 Fire Mesa St Ste 190, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 998-5800
Geisinger Health System100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-6590
- 3 751 S Bascom Ave Ste 110, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 885-5580
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great service
About Dr. Syed Ali, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1396733713
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Vertigo, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
