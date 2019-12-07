Overview

Dr. Syed Ali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Heritage Valley Kennedy and Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Storox Neighborhood Health Center in Mc Kees Rocks, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.