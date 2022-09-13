Overview

Dr. Syed Alam, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Alam works at Syed Alam MD Pulmonology A Professional Med Corp in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.