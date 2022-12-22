Dr. Syed Akhtar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhtar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Akhtar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Akhtar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They completed their residency with Caritas Carney Hospital
Dr. Akhtar works at
Locations
Beaumont Mamie McFaddin Ward Cancer Center690 N 14th St Fl 3, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 899-7180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Jasper2014 S Wheeler St Ste 170, Jasper, TX 75951 Directions (409) 899-7180
Texas Oncology-Port Arthur2501 Jimmy Johnson Blvd Ste 205, Port Arthur, TX 77640 Directions (409) 899-7180Wednesday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s always very nice and professional
About Dr. Syed Akhtar, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Caritas Carney Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akhtar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akhtar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akhtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Akhtar works at
Dr. Akhtar has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akhtar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akhtar speaks Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhtar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhtar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhtar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhtar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.