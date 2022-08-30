Dr. Syed Akbarullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akbarullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Akbarullah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Akbarullah, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Akbarullah works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas Dermatology-seven Hills870 Seven Hills Dr Ste 102, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 384-5101
-
2
Pulmonary Associates4 Sunset Way Ste A3, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 434-9690
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time needed to explore all possibilities of what may be concerning you. Very professional. Great office staff and environment.
About Dr. Syed Akbarullah, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1740221258
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Gandhi Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akbarullah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akbarullah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akbarullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akbarullah has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Respiratory Management and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akbarullah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Akbarullah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akbarullah.
