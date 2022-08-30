Overview

Dr. Syed Akbarullah, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Akbarullah works at Pulmonary Associates in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Respiratory Management and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.