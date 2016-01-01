Overview

Dr. Syed Ahsan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Ahsan works at University Family Health Center Southeast in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Graham, TX, Stephenville, TX and Grand Saline, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.