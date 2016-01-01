Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Locations
Vital Signs Physicians3223 Hillsdale Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 794-5169Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Urdu
- 1396794186
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Health
- Rush Presbyterian
- Dow Medical College
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.