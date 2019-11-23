Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Locations
Novant Health Forsyth Endocrine Consultants - Highland Oaks755 Highland Oaks Dr Ste 201, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7595
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Ahmed for about two years and he is an excellent doctor! He is professional yet a warm, caring person. He explains things in a way that makes it easy for this senior citizen to understand. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316233083
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.