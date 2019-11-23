Overview

Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Novant Health Forsyth Endocrine Consultants - Highland Oaks in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.