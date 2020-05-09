Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Germantown, MD.
Locations
Champaign Dental Group20680 Seneca Meadows Pkwy Ste 206, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 339-8027
Bioserenity Usa Inc.20528 Boland Farm Rd Ste 204, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 339-8027
Neurology Health Consulting Pllc6862 Elm St Ste 450, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (301) 339-8027
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmed is the most dedicated neurologist I've ever seen. He listens well and really cares, is compassionate and works hard to help his patients. He is the first neurologist I've seen in decades for a progressing problem who quickly came up with a game plan that was a game-changer in a great way. I love doctors who aren't afraid to say, "I don't know" or refer you if needed, and Dr. Ahmed is up front and honest in every way. I've never felt rushed and appreciate his attentiveness. His staff has always been incredibly helpful as well and there's never an issue getting an appointment. His help has been invaluable.
About Dr. Syed Ahmed, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1144434887
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
