Overview

Dr. Syed Ahmad, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Plano and Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Ahmad works at Legacy Eyelids & Cosmetic Surgery in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.