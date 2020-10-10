See All Ophthalmologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Syed Ahmad, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Syed Ahmad, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Plano and Parkland Health And Hospital System.

Dr. Ahmad works at Legacy Eyelids & Cosmetic Surgery in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Legacy Eyelids & Cosmetic Surgery
    3950 W Plano Pkwy Ste A, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 519-9933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Medical City Plano
  • Parkland Health And Hospital System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudophakia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Planvista
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 10, 2020
    Dr. Ahmad is wonderful. I came in as an emergency patient with a ruptured globe. He is honest and explains everything in a very calming manner. The surgery was successful and I am healing well. He is a five star surgeon and I recommend him highly.
    Sandra De La Cruz — Oct 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Syed Ahmad, MD
    About Dr. Syed Ahmad, MD

    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700950383
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Tx
    Residency
    • St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • St George's University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Texas
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad works at Legacy Eyelids & Cosmetic Surgery in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ahmad’s profile.

    Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

