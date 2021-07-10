Overview

Dr. Syed Ahmad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at University Of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.