Dr. Syed Ahmad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-8900MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
UC Health General Surgery7690 Discovery Dr Unit 2300, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 584-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Ahmad and his staff are phenomenal!!! I had a major pancreas surgery in June and he is a remarkable surgeon and UC is very lucky to have him! We had been monitoring a pre cancerous cyst that showed up on a CT scan for about 3 years and he suggested surgery to remove part of the pancreas where the cyst was located as it had been growing slowly over the 3 years. This had been supported by my 2nd opinion visit to John Hopkins Cancer Center as well. In fact, when John Hopkins heard who my surgeon was I had been working with in Cincinnati they even stated I was in great hands with Dr. Ahmad! He took the time to educate me on each visit leading up to the surgery. When the pathology report came back post surgery, Dr. Ahmad got it just in time as it likely would have progressed to pancreatic cancer if we would have waited too much longer. I am forever thankful for Dr. Ahmad and his amazing team!!!!
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
