Dr. Syed Abid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Abid, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from University of Karachi and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Abid works at
Locations
Pinellas Hematology/Oncology Center - Largo1258 West Bay Dr Ste G, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 380-2517Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by Dr. ABID and staff going on 8 years. They have been a blessing through the good times dealing with CLL and Lymphoma and the rough illness I have lately. I hardly recommend this group.
About Dr. Syed Abid, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Dutch, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1013902006
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Deaconess Hospital
- Washington University Medical Center
- University of Karachi
