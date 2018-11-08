See All Oncologists in Largo, FL
Dr. Syed Abid, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Syed Abid, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from University of Karachi and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Abid works at Pinellas Hematology/Oncology Center - Largo in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pinellas Hematology/Oncology Center - Largo
    1258 West Bay Dr Ste G, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2517
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 08, 2018
    I have been treated by Dr. ABID and staff going on 8 years. They have been a blessing through the good times dealing with CLL and Lymphoma and the rough illness I have lately. I hardly recommend this group.
    Michael Phelps in St. PETERSBURG , FL — Nov 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Syed Abid, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1013902006
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Residency
    • Deaconess Hospital
    Internship
    • Washington University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Karachi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Abid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abid accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Abid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abid works at Pinellas Hematology/Oncology Center - Largo in Largo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Abid’s profile.

    Dr. Abid speaks Dutch, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Abid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

