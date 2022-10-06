Overview

Dr. Syed Abbas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CROZER-CHESTER MEDICAL CENTER / ALLIED HEALTH PROGRAM and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.