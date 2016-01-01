Overview

Dr. Syed Abbas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center and Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Abbas works at OKLAHOMA HEART HOSPTIAL PHYSICIANS in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Sinus Tachycardia and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.