Dr. Sydur Rahman, MD
Overview
Dr. Sydur Rahman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School Of Med and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Locations
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 286-9590Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I totally recommend Dr.Rahman! He is awesome and goes above and beyond for his patients. I am a new mom, so at first I was a little skeptical about trusting any pediatrician but I highly recommend his services. My son is now 2 and with each visit or late phone call he has always been professional.
About Dr. Sydur Rahman, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 5 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Spanish
- 1750771085
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
- UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville
- Albert Einstein Coll Med/Jacobi Program
- Johns Hopkins School Of Med
- New York University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman speaks Bengali and Spanish.
