Dr. Sydney Tyson, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sydney Tyson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They completed their residency with Wills Eye Hospital

Dr. Tyson works at Eye Associates in Vineland, NJ with other offices in Blackwood, NJ and Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Associates
    251 S Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 227-6262
    Blackwood
    141 S Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 227-6262
    Kaplan & Tyson LLC Dba Eye Associates
    1401 Marlton Pike E Ste 18, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 428-5797

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Entropion
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Hypotony of Eye
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acquired Coloboma
Anisocoria
Anterior Scleritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Behçet's Disease
Benign Tumor
Black Eye
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Color Blindness
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Dacryoadenitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Esophoria
Esotropia
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Hypopyon
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratoconus
LASIK
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Mechanical Strabismus
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Posterior Scleritis
Progressive High Myopia
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Sarcoidosis
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Strabismus
Temporal Arteritis
Trichiasis
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 04, 2022
    Dr. Tyson is a true professional and his staff follows his lead. I recently had cataract surgery and am totally impressed with the results. I had no idea what I was missing. Thanks to all. Eddie M Buena, NJ
    About Dr. Sydney Tyson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1639113665
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Residency

