Dr. Sydney Tatsuno, MD
Overview
Dr. Sydney Tatsuno, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.
Locations
Sydney Tatsuno MD868 Ululani St Ste 102, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 969-1671
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tatsuno is an excellent internist who treats all patients with care and dignity. He is well versed in his profession and spends the time explaining to patients their state of health and what can be done to improve their well being. He is very supportive but strict when when he needs to make a point. I recommend him very highly.
About Dr. Sydney Tatsuno, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tatsuno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tatsuno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tatsuno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatsuno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatsuno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatsuno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatsuno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.