Dr. Sydney Guo, MD
Dr. Sydney Guo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from New York University School|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
West Coast Vascular - Thousand Oaks415 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 220, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 365-2088
Main Office100 N Brent St Ste 201, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 365-2105Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- Veterans Affairs
- University Of California
- New York University School|New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Guo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guo has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guo speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Guo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.