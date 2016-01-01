Overview

Dr. Sydney Guo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from New York University School|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Guo works at West Coast Vascular - Thousand Oaks in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.