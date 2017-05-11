Overview

Dr. Sydel Legrande, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Legrande works at Compassion Care For Pain/Injury in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.