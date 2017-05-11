Dr. Sydel Legrande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legrande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sydel Legrande, MD
Overview
Dr. Sydel Legrande, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Legrande works at
Locations
-
1
Compassion Care For Pain & Injury2822 W Virginia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 443-0866
-
2
Compassion Care For Pain/Injury1793 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 443-0866
-
3
Premier Healthcare907 N Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL 33510 Directions (813) 689-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Legrande?
She is a great physician! She doesn't rush you. She will spend as much time as neeeded to understand your issue and explain your diagnosis. Just a great person as well!
About Dr. Sydel Legrande, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1437289188
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- University of Florida
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Legrande has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Legrande accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Legrande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Legrande works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Legrande. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legrande.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Legrande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Legrande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.