Dr. Sybil Resnick, MD
Overview
Dr. Sybil Resnick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Long Island Heart Associates200 Old Country Rd Ste 278, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 482-2555Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sybil Resnick, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1558327171
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Resnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Resnick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Resnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Resnick speaks Italian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Resnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resnick.
