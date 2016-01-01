Overview

Dr. Syam Vemulapalli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vemulapalli works at Permian Gastroenterology Associates in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.