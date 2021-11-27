Overview

Dr. Syam Kunam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Sri Venkateswaraa Medical College, Hospital Research Centre, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.



Dr. Kunam works at Inland Psychiatric Medical Group in Redlands, CA with other offices in Hesperia, CA, Hemet, CA and Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.