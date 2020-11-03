Overview

Dr. Sy Le, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UT Medical Branch at Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas, Medical City Arlington and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Le works at IVFMD in Arlington, TX with other offices in Irving, TX and Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.