Dr. Swosty Tuladhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Swosty Tuladhar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ.
Dr. Tuladhar works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center
1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922
Directions (908) 277-8640
Monday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:30am - 5:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I almost cancelled due to poor reviews but glad I didn't. She spent well over a half hour with me. She explained everything and answered all my questions. I found her to be thorough and I am going back for a followup next month
About Dr. Swosty Tuladhar, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1437593035
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuladhar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuladhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuladhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuladhar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuladhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuladhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuladhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.