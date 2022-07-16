Dr. Swoboda Haberland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haberland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swoboda Haberland, MD
Dr. Swoboda Haberland, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
- Uhealth Tower
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
There are no words to properly express my gratitude for the years I have been privileged to call Dr H, my doctor. Her professionalism and thoroughness as a practioner are only surpassed by the compassion, empathy, respect and love she shows each patient. The above and beyond manner in which she cared for me and my parents will never be forgotten. The after hours conference calls counseling our whole family during difficult times will never be forgotten. I want to Thank You Dr Haberland! May you continue to be blessed with health, happiness and prosperity. Much love, Eze & Family
- Concierge Medicine
- English, Bulgarian and German
- 1053543769
- Norwalk Hospital
- Internal Medicine
