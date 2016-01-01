Dr. Swetha Pathak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pathak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swetha Pathak, MD
Overview
Dr. Swetha Pathak, MD is a Dermatologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Pathak works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Premier Medical Associates3333 Brookview Hills Blvd Ste 204, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pathak?
About Dr. Swetha Pathak, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1598104176
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pathak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pathak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pathak works at
Dr. Pathak has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pathak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pathak speaks Telugu.
Dr. Pathak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.