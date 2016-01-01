Overview

Dr. Swetha Pathak, MD is a Dermatologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Pathak works at Novant Health Premier Medical Associates in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.