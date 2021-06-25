Dr. Swetha Nagaraju, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagaraju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swetha Nagaraju, DDS
Overview
Dr. Swetha Nagaraju, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Olathe, KS.
Dr. Nagaraju works at
Locations
Family Dental Care of Olathe2001 E Santa Fe St, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 399-6356Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Raju did a invisalign on me. She was very patient at every visit. My teeth turned out great. I would recommend all my family and friends to her.
About Dr. Swetha Nagaraju, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1316327349
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagaraju has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagaraju accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
