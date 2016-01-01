Dr. Swetha Ade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swetha Ade, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Swetha Ade, MD is a Naturopath in Norwich, CT. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, Backus Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Dr. Ade works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1 Towne Park Plz, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 972-3621
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Grand St Ste 176, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 972-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Backus Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Community Health Network
- Health New England (HNE)
- Northeast Health Direct
- WellCare
About Dr. Swetha Ade, MD
- Naturopathy
- English
- 1801155296
Education & Certifications
- Kakatiya Medical College
- Neurology
