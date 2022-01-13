Overview

Dr. Sweta Tandra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MRMC and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Tandra works at Ascension Medical Group Carmel Gastroenterology in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.