Dr. Sweta Tandra, MD
Overview
Dr. Sweta Tandra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MRMC and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Carmel Gastroenterology13450 N Meridian St Ste 354, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-8931
Ascension Medical Group Carmel Gastroenterology13400 N Meridian St Ste 304, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-8931
Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital13500 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-7000
Carmel Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC13421 Old Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 706-1600
- 5 13946 WILDCAT DR, Carmel, IN 46033 Directions (317) 645-5532
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tandra performed 2 outpatient procedures on me and I had 1 office visit with her. During each encounter she offered thorough explanations, encouraged me to participate in decisions, and never seemed rushed. I will continue to seek my GI care from her, because I trust her and feel she cares about me as a patient. Office staff are excellent, too.
About Dr. Sweta Tandra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1124193685
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Ohio
- MRMC
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tandra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tandra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tandra has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tandra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tandra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tandra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.