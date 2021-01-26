Dr. Sweta Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sweta Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sweta Shah, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.
Metairie Location3225 Danny Park Ste 100, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 889-0550
- 2 15825 Professional Plz, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (504) 889-0550
- North Oaks Medical Center
Love Dr Shah and all of her office staff! I have been going to this clinic for years and now my son goes there too! They are very accommodating for appointments and Dr Shah always explains everything! Never rushed.. thank you Dr Shah and staff for always taking great care of me and my family!
- Allergy & Immunology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1902197403
- Baylor Com
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- LSU
- Allergy & Immunology
