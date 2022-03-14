Dr. Sweta Majmundar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majmundar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sweta Majmundar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sweta Majmundar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Mp Shah Med College India and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Lajja Neurology Association11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 290, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 464-3757
Bay Area Pulmonary Associates450 Blossom St Ste B, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 464-3757
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Majmundar is very good at listening and really wants to help her patients find a solution. I am thankful I found her and have finally found something that works with my migraines.
About Dr. Sweta Majmundar, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Mp Shah Med College India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majmundar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majmundar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majmundar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majmundar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majmundar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Majmundar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majmundar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majmundar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majmundar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.