Dr. Kavali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweta Kavali, MD
Overview
Dr. Sweta Kavali, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Dr. Kavali works at
Locations
Slucare Physicians/Ophthalmolgy1755 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 256-3200Wednesday8:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Ophthalmology Consultants Ltd12990 Manchester Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 909-0633
Illinois Eye Surgeons111 W Lincoln St, Belleville, IL 62220 Directions (618) 234-1774
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Visits have always been successful. Very satisfied with her care and explanations. Have been with her since before she had her children and would not go to anyone else. I do recommend her if asked.
About Dr. Sweta Kavali, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1669673067
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kavali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kavali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.