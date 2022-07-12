Dr. Sweta Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sweta Goel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sweta Goel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Helen Hayes Hospital.
Prime Neurology385 Prospect Ave # 208, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 252-5316Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Helen Hayes Hospital
- Medicare
Dr. Goel found I had stiffness in my lower extremities. Dr. Goel determined that the above was a narrowing of the spine. Dr. Goel also recommended a surgeon that performed successful surgery. On 5/11/22, I had a posterior C3-7 Laminectomy and C3-T1 Insrumented Fusion. I was very pleased with the surgery. Fortunately, no pain with some stiffness in the back of the neck where the surgery occurred. A few years ago, Dr. Goel was able to determine that I didn’t suffer a stroke. Seriously, in all sincerity, the Goel has made a positive difference in my life.
- Neurology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1851680821
- Columbia University Med Ctr
- University Of Texas Health Science Center-Houston
- University of Louisville - Internal Medicine
- Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal University
- Neurology
