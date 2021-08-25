Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swee Lim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Swee Lim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-3032Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
University Medicine PUL/SLP Division1 James P Murphy Ind Hwy Ste 102, West Warwick, RI 02893 Directions (401) 606-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Listened. gave me ample time. Explained his reasoning.
About Dr. Swee Lim, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1780847376
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
