Dr. Swayam Prakash, MD
Overview
Dr. Swayam Prakash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Texas City, TX. They graduated from Patna Medical College United Kingdom and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland and HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Prakash works at
Locations
Beeler-Manske Clinic LLP7111 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (409) 228-5118
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was very professional and Great communications. Very knowledgeable Doctor.
About Dr. Swayam Prakash, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- The Jewish Hospital and Medical Center
- Patna Medical College United Kingdom
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- Patna Medical College United Kingdom
- Internal Medicine
