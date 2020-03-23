Dr. Shroff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swati Shroff, MS
Overview
Dr. Swati Shroff, MS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Shroff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Women's Primary Care700 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shroff?
Very pleasant experience. Caring and soft spoken. Highly recommend
About Dr. Swati Shroff, MS
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1619297710
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center-Pittsburgh
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shroff works at
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Shroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.