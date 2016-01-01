Dr. Swati Rastogi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rastogi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swati Rastogi, DDS
Overview
Dr. Swati Rastogi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Novi, MI.
Dr. Rastogi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Olde Orchard Pediatric Dentistry43025 W 12 Mile Rd, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (734) 249-8563
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rastogi?
About Dr. Swati Rastogi, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1326241480
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rastogi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rastogi accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rastogi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rastogi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rastogi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rastogi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rastogi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rastogi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.