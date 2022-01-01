Overview

Dr. Swati Kumar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .



Dr. Kumar works at Champaign Dental Group in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.