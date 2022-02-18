Dr. Kannan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swati Kannan, MD
Overview
Dr. Swati Kannan, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8899 University Center Ln, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 657-8322
Skincare Physicians & Surgeons Inc.700 Garden View Ct Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-1000
West Dermatology Moats Skin Specialists525 Plaza Dr Ste 200, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 922-3632
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor! Caring, attentive, personable, knowledgeable and professional. I was very nervous and she was understanding, took the time to go through the procedure and post-care. I felt very comfortable with her, I was in good hands! I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Swati Kannan, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1508155227
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kannan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kannan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kannan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kannan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kannan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kannan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.