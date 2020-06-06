Dr. Swati Joshipura, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshipura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swati Joshipura, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Swati Joshipura, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Joshipura works at
Locations
Las Colinas Office7429 Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 256-3700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joshipura?
Very attentive and has a fantastic bedside manner. I was extremely pleased with her care during my pregnancy and have complete faith in her judgments.
About Dr. Swati Joshipura, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1205246105
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshipura has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshipura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshipura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshipura has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, High Risk Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshipura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joshipura speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshipura. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshipura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshipura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshipura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.