Overview

Dr. Swati Joshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Joshi works at NEMG Shelton Primary Care in Shelton, CT with other offices in Milford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.