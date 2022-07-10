Dr. Swati Ellendula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellendula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Swati Ellendula, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. Pdmmc College.
Lakeside Life Center4100 Fairway Dr Ste 200, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 221-1741
Dfw Psychiatry Associates PA4500 Hillcrest Rd Ste 115, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (469) 213-6473Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ellendula is punctual. Her office is warm and comfortable. I have treated with her for a couple of years. At every visit, Dr. Ellendula goes over my last visit and we discuss changes in my life. I am very happy with her treatment. T.
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Dr. Pdmmc College
Dr. Ellendula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellendula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellendula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellendula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellendula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellendula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellendula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.